Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Halle Berry Pregnant With Third Child? [photos]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 41 mins ago
Leave a comment
16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Actress Halle Berry stepped yesterday, June 3rd, to attend the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball and as always she turned heads on the red carpet.  But this time it’s because everyone thinks she is pregnant with her third child.

And we aren’t saying she’s fat, nope she looks like any of us after a good meal but her pose holding her stomach got everyone talking and social media buzzing.  Just a couple of weeks ago she posted a picture to her Instagram account showing off her cut abs wearing a shirt saying ‘No More Boyfriends’.  But we all know pregnant women’s bellies pop overnight so we’re still scratching our heads.

What do you think?

If Halle is in deed pregnant she would be 51 by the child would be born being that she has a birthday in August!  But who is the daddy?  Halle recently divorced Olivier Martinez making this her third nuptial split.  Is she secretly dating?  Only time will tell…

16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Halle Berry Pregnant With Third Child? [photos]

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music…
 7 months ago
11.13.16
Photos