NY Cop Who Broke Into Home and Punched Woman 20 Times Evades Jail

A n NYPD cop who broke into a woman’s home in his underwear and beat her up will not face any jail time in the attack.
The New York Daily News reports that Officer Eugene Donnelly was sentenced to three years’ probation for a misdemeanor. He must also undergo alcohol abuse treatment.
The News reports that in June 2014, Donnelly was honored with the Police Combat Cross, the department’s second-highest honor, for arresting a teen gunman after a Bronx gunfight.
There must have been some serious celebration that night, because the very next morning, Donnelly, wearing only his underwear, barged into a woman’s Bronx, N.Y., home and punched her up to 20 times. He then drank milk from her refrigerator and ran off, according to police.
Donnelly’s lawyer argued the cop was sleepwalking and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. He pleaded guilty to the assault charge in March.
Donnelly apparently avoided jail time because the 33-year-old victim told prosecutors he needed rehab, not jail … which is probably true of a lot of people currently locked up.
SOURCE: New York Daily News
