Star Athlete & Scholar Accepted To All 8 Ivy League Universities

Photo by

National
Home > National

Star Athlete & Scholar Accepted To All 8 Ivy League Universities

Jahmir Smith's mother envisions him becoming a doctor and NFL player.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

Jahmir Smith is not only a football hero and outstanding scholar but also one of the few high school students in the nation to receive acceptance letters from all eight Ivy League universities, WTVD-TV reports.

In fact, more than 30 universities would like to enroll the 17-year-old junior from Lee County High School in Sanford, North Carolina. Princeton University was the first Ivy League school to court Jahmir, who has proven his ability to balance athletics and academics—accelerating at both.

 

Jahmir gained more than 2,100 yards and scored 41 touchdowns last season as a running back, which landed him in the state’s high school sports record books. And with a 4.43 GPA, Jahmir has more credits than he needs to graduate early.

“To get that GPA, you have to have high-level courses and time management,” explained Jahmir, who enjoys math and science and takes all honor classes. He told WTVD that he puts academics ahead of sports.


Jahmir’s mother, Monique McLean, told The News & Observer that her son has been academically inclined since childhood.

“I know my baby. He’s going to be a doctor, and he’s going to the NFL,” said McLean, a nurse at UNC Hospital. “I just know it.”

She envisions Jahmir following the path of Myron Rolle, a Rhodes Scholar drafted by the Tennessee Titans NFL team. He left professional football to earn a medical degree, and will begin his neurosurgery residency at Harvard University.

Jahmir is undecided on which university to attend, but he has another academic year to make a choice. As for a career path, Jahmir is leaning toward becoming an anesthesiologist; however, there’s plenty of time to figure that out as well.

 

SOURCE: WTVD-TV, News & Observer

SEE ALSO:

Black Teen Accepted To All 8 Ivy League Schools

A Little Positivity: Chicago Twin Sister & Brother Accepted Into Combined 56 Colleges

meme gen

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

46 photos Launch gallery

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Continue reading Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 5 days ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
Photos