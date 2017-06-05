Six Dead, Seven Injured in Orlando Business Shooting

CNN reports (via Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings) that the situation involved a disgruntled employee at Flamma Inc. (a manufacturer for RV accessories). Six people, including the shooter, are confirmed dead, and seven people survived by taking shelter within the building during the shooting. Demings stressed that the gunman has no known ties with terrorist groups, and a search of his criminal record only reveals minor offenses.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is currently on the scene at an Orlando, Florida business headquarters after gunfire rang out on Monday morning. Multiple fatalities have been confirmed, according to CNN and the Associated Press. Details remain scarce at this time, but local CBS affiliate WKMG described the number of victims as “several.” CNN later updated with an official count of five people who are confirmed dead, and a law enforcement investigation is ongoing in an industrial complex.

Currently, police believe that the shooting was a workplace dispute with no connection to terrorism. The OCSD is calling the situation “stabilized” with no active shooter (reports indicate that the gunman may have killed himself) while keeping people updated via Twitter.

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

OCSO working a shooting scene. No phone calls please. All info on feed & at scene. Sheriff Demings will brief. Media staging:2530N Forsyth — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

PIO headed to scene on North Forsyth Rd. MEDIA STAGING:2530 N Forsyth. All info at scene — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

In exactly one week, Orlando will see the one-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub Massacre — the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history — in which Omar Mateen killed 49 people after opening fire on club goers with an assault rifle. This past weekend, a bomb scare closed the memorial for a brief period, although firefighters soon gave the all-clear signal.

