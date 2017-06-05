Black Music Month – HER Bold Stories Series: Featuring Lady B

“Women have played a major role in shaping our musical culture, they were hidden artists, producers, managers, directors, and industry pioneers.”

Throughout the entire month of June, Radio One Philadelphia will be rolling out our exclusive HER Bold Stories Series featuring those on air and behind the scenes here at the station!

In week one, we feature Lady B, a hip-hop pioneer, 30+ years in the industry, and a library of stories and memories throughout her career!

Throughout the series, these individuals will tell you their highs, and lows, give advice, and tell THEIR BOLD story that helped them achieve their career goals that helped them get to the position they are at today!

Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 22 photos Launch gallery Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 1. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 1 of 22 2. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 2 of 22 3. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 3 of 22 4. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 4 of 22 5. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 5 of 22 6. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 6 of 22 7. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 7 of 22 8. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 8 of 22 9. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 9 of 22 10. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 10 of 22 11. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 11 of 22 12. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 12 of 22 13. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 13 of 22 14. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 14 of 22 15. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 15 of 22 16. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 16 of 22 17. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 17 of 22 18. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 18 of 22 19. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 19 of 22 20. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 20 of 22 21. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 21 of 22 22. Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Source:I-One 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Lady B At The Basement Party 2016 Lady B At The Basement Party 2016

Music Credit: I dunno by grapes (c) copyright 2008 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/grapes/16626 Ft: J Lang, Morusque