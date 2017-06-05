Black Music Month – HER Bold Stories Series: Featuring Lady B

“Women have played a major role in shaping our musical culture, they were hidden artists, producers, managers, directors, and industry pioneers.”
Throughout the entire month of June, Radio One Philadelphia will be rolling out our exclusive HER Bold Stories Series featuring those on air and behind the scenes here at the station!
In week one, we feature Lady B, a hip-hop pioneer, 30+ years in the industry, and a library of stories and memories throughout her career!
Throughout the series, these individuals will tell you their highs, and lows, give advice, and tell THEIR BOLD story that helped them achieve their career goals that helped them get to the position they are at today!
Music Credit: I dunno by grapes (c) copyright 2008 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/grapes/16626 Ft: J Lang, Morusque
