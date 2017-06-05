Features
This ‘The Cosby Show’ Star Supported Bill Cosby On His First Day Of Trial

Another co-star is expected to join.

Posted 13 hours ago
Bill Cosby Preliminary Hearing

Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault trial started today and a familiar face showed up to support.

Keshia Knight Pulliam, who famously played young Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show, was arm-in-arm with Mr. Cosby. She is one of only two former co-stars that is expected to support Cosby during his trial. According to People, the other supporter is Phylicia Rashad, who played Cosby’s on-screen wife, Clair Huxtable. She didn’t show up on Monday, but is expected to make an appearance “at some point,” says Cosby’s spokesperson.

Cosby is on trial for three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted former Temple University employee Andrea Constand back in 2004 at his home. Cosby, Constand, and another alleged victim are expected to testify with the second victim serving as more testimony to Cosby’s behavior. More than 50 women have accused the television icon of sexual assault.

A source told theJasmineBRAND.com that Cosby is disheartened by the lack of support he’s gotten from other comedians. “Guys like Murphy, Lawrence and Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, guys that he paved the way for — they won’t offer any support,” the source said. “He can’t even pay people to come and support him. He’s been told that agents have informed their clients that their careers would be over if they got involved. We’re not asking anyone to testify. We are asking those whom he’s helped, maybe they can call or come sit in the courtroom and see for themselves what’s happening before turning your back.”

It appears only Pulliam has made it clear that she sides with Cosby by actually showing up in court. We’ll wait and see if any other familiar faces will follow suit.

 

Photos