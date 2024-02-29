Easy Mo Bee Alleges He Was “Blackballed” For Checking Diddy Over Production Credit

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Easy Mo Bee has levied a claim that he was “blackballed” in the music industry for confronting Diddy over producing credits.

Veteran producer Easy Mo Bee claims that for some time he had been shunned in the music industry since confronting Diddy over the production credits for one of Bad Boy Records’ greatest hits. He shared the story during his time as a guest on The Sample Lounge when he talked about working on the remix to Craig Mack’s 1994 iconic track “Flava in Ya Ear.” Easy Mo Bee had produced the original while working extensively with Bad Boy in the early 1990s, beginning with producing “Party and Bulls—t”, the first single for The Notorious B.I.G.

“I remember we were gonna do the remix [of ‘Flava in Ya Ear’],” the producer recalled. “He had the idea to throw LL[Cool J], Busta [Rhymes], Rampage on there. Dope! When I saw the record and it said, in this particular order: ‘Remixed by Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs, Chucky Thompson and Easy Mo Bee,’ I bugged out. I kinda flipped out.” Easy Mo Bee continued: “I was like, ‘Wait a minute, you didn’t do anything on the record! And Chucky Thompson, he kinda sat there and watched me do the remix in Sound on Sound Studios … Because I didn’t go along with the management thing, now my credit is getting taken?”

The Grammy Award winner then spoke about how he confronted the mogul over the situation. “I went up there with my manager and spoke to him about it,” he stated. “I told him, ‘Yo, do me a favor, man. Don’t do that again. I don’t like that.’ From that point on, I think that’s when the relationship changed over there,” Mo Bee said. “My relationships, period, started to change. I noticed that certain people wouldn’t deal with me. I’d heard about blackballing.” It left Easy Mo Bee stunned.

But looking back, the producer maintains that he felt he handled the situation correctly. “I’m a man. I’m a certain kind of man. This man, up to that point in my career, I didn’t have any problems with like that,” he said. “I would do the same today. I’m a man of principle. If blackballing is what they call it, then so be it,” Mo Bee said.

The claim comes as Diddy is in a whirlwind of accusations about his behavior, recently being hit with a lawsuit by a producer claiming he sexually abused him.

