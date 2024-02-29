100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most revered Rap talents is bringing his talents back to fashion. André 3000 is launching his own brand workwear line.

As per High Snobiety, the Atlanta, Georgia, native continues to evolve with his art and style. Since the release of his instrumental flute album, New Blue Sun, in November 2023, the esteemed MC has been synonymous with apparel that would be suitable for garden work. This seems to be intentional as this week, the website revealed that he has a workwear brand in the works.

Writer Tayler Willson claims the “So Fresh, So Clean” rapper is working with a “currently-unnamed Dutch label” to bring the vision to life. Additionally, the journalist speculates the project is being curated in partnership with Bonne Reijn, founder of BONNE. The Amsterdam tailor is known for his bold but approachable twist to suiting and outerwear.

In his cover story for High Snobiety, 3 Stacks detailed his love for overalls; which have a mainstay in his wardrobe since ATLiens. “Whenever I’m on the street, at least for a month, whenever I see someone with overalls on, they’re going to get a free pair,” André says. “Because I know they’re overall lovers. It takes a certain person to wear overalls. They’re like grown-people baby clothes. They feel very comfortable — that’s why I love them.”

Currently, André 3000 is on tour for New Blue Sun until March.

André 3000 Rumored To Be Launching His Own Workwear Brand was originally published on hiphopwired.com