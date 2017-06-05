Entertainment
Did Kandi Burruss Almost Quit ‘RHOA’ Because Of Phaedra Parks?

The reality star was at her breaking point.

Phaedra Parks‘ shady lie that Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd allegedly wanted to drug and rape Porsha Williams caused tons of drama on the Real Housewives franchise — but who knew that it almost made Kandi quit the show altogether.

The singer recently revealed to Us Weekly that she nearly reached her breaking point when the allegations blew up. She almost left RHOA for good. She revealed, “During season nine, I was feeling like I might want to leave because there was so much hate from fans online and I was having trouble because, how do you defend yourself from a lie? How do you defend yourself from something that never happened?” The Grammy winner added, “I’ve never had drama like that that lasted the whole season. It was very sh–ty. But now I’m extremely happy that people were able to see the truth. Sometimes I thought people would never know the truth and it would have been a stain on me forever.”

However, she hasn’t spoken to Porsha nor Phaedra since the incident and is more concerned with her real life reunion with her former Xscape group members. She told the mag, “We hadn’t talked really in years. So now we’re having to rekindle our friendship and work relationship. So let’s just say that’ll be interesting to watch. It’s going to be totally different because with my group, it’s so emotional and personal. Other people have their college years to look at. Xscape was my college years.”

Hopefully, this reunion turns out better than the RHOA reunion.

