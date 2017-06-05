Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch: Derek Fisher Arrested For Suspicion Of DUI

Check out the footage of his car crash.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment

2007 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Vince Bucci / Getty


Getting arrested for a DUI has become trendy again, just as it was about ten years ago when everyone from Khloé Kardashian to Paris Hilton were sent to jail for driving under the influence. Just a week after Tiger Woodsnow infamous DUI arrest, former Knicks coach Derek Fisher is joining the ranks.

On Sunday, Fisher was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his car on the 101 Freeway following a night out at Catch in West Hollywood. TMZ reports that his Cadillac flipped over just after 3 a.m. PT  as he was heading northbound on the Ventura 101 Freeway. The Highway Patrol confirmed that Fisher had been drinking before the crash.

Fisher’s boo Gloria Govan was riding shotgun in the front seat at the time of the accident. However, neither she nor Fisher were injured. A rep for the couple released a statement saying, “On behalf of Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan, they would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. They are beyond grateful that they are both okay and that no one else was involved. Both Derek and Gloria are home and ask that you respect their privacy.”

Check out video footage above of Fisher before and after the accident.

50 People Arrested As 3rd Day Of Protests Continue For Kimani Gray (PHOTOS)

8 photos Launch gallery

50 People Arrested As 3rd Day Of Protests Continue For Kimani Gray (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 50 People Arrested As 3rd Day Of Protests Continue For Kimani Gray (PHOTOS)

50 People Arrested As 3rd Day Of Protests Continue For Kimani Gray (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 5 days ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
Photos