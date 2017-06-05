Watch: Derek Fisher Arrested For Suspicion Of DUI

On Sunday, Fisher was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his car on the 101 Freeway following a night out at Catch in West Hollywood. TMZ reports that his Cadillac flipped over just after 3 a.m. PT as he was heading northbound on the Ventura 101 Freeway. The Highway Patrol confirmed that Fisher had been drinking before the crash.

Fisher’s boo Gloria Govan was riding shotgun in the front seat at the time of the accident. However, neither she nor Fisher were injured. A rep for the couple released a statement saying, “On behalf of Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan, they would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. They are beyond grateful that they are both okay and that no one else was involved. Both Derek and Gloria are home and ask that you respect their privacy.”

Check out video footage above of Fisher before and after the accident.