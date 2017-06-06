Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Blue Ivy Kills It at Her Dance Recial! [video]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

It’s clear that talent runs in the Carter-Knowles family.

Beyonce and Jay Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, took center stage at a ballet recital over the weekend. The five-year-old showed off her moves to a group routine set to Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September.”

Even though some will say she gets it from her momma, Blue’s actually been working on her moves for a while. She’s been seen spinning and twirling at dance recitals since spring of last year. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • So much talent and she’s not even in kindergarten yet. You know she’s gonna be playing these recital videos on the jumbotron in 20 years when she goes on her world tour.
  • Do you think the other kids are jealous of all the attention Blue gets?
  • Maybe next time Blue’s mom goes on tour, she’ll get to show off some of her moves.

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

100 photos Launch gallery

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

Continue reading We Love Blue Ivy Carter

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

WHATS TRENDING What Really Happened With Martin Lawrence & Tisha Campbell Martin??? Bill O’Reilly Says Slaves Who Built White House Were ‘Well-Fed’ These Adorable Photos Of Saint West Are All You Need To See Today!  He's seriously precious.


comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 6 days ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
Photos