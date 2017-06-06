Blue Ivy Kills It at Her Dance Recial! [video]

It’s clear that talent runs in the Carter-Knowles family.

Beyonce and Jay Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, took center stage at a ballet recital over the weekend. The five-year-old showed off her moves to a group routine set to Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September.”

Even though some will say she gets it from her momma, Blue’s actually been working on her moves for a while. She’s been seen spinning and twirling at dance recitals since spring of last year. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

So much talent and she’s not even in kindergarten yet. You know she’s gonna be playing these recital videos on the jumbotron in 20 years when she goes on her world tour.

Do you think the other kids are jealous of all the attention Blue gets?

Maybe next time Blue’s mom goes on tour, she’ll get to show off some of her moves.