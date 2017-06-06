Black Music Month Feature: Tracey Artis

Black Music Month Feature: Tracey Artis

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Happy Black Music Month!  All month long we are taking time to highlight local women in the music industry.

Ohio is home to many amazing musical acts like The Isley Brothers, Talib Kweli, “Bootsy” Collins and more.  But did you know there are powerful women behind the scenes in the industry like Tracey Artist of I Hear Music Inc.

I Hear Music Inc. is a marketing and promotions firm that represents gospel artists and produces special events.  Most recently Artist held the I Hear Music Conference in Cincinnati featuring national gospel recording artist Kirk Franklin.

Artist as worked with many notable names in the gospel industry such as Earnest Pugh, Mary Mary, Marvin Sapp, Issac Carree and more.  Learn more about Artist in her interview with Soul 101.5 personality Lincoln Ware.

 



