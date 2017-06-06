Zoology Foundation

Zoology Foundation

Mom Brings Dubai To Philly For Prom…Total= 25K!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
Johnny Eden Jr had a send off to prom that the city of Philadelphia won’t forget ! The high school senior had 3 outfit changes, 3 exotic cars and (wait for it)….3 dates! His mother, Saudia Shuler, 43, fought cancer and suffered from a stroke during her son’s high school career but he maintained 3.8 GPA and an upstanding high school basketball career.

 “I was on my death bed a few years ago…. My son took it real hard. He believed in Allah so bad. He is Muslim, I am not. So that is what kept him strong.”

The total tab came to $25,000. Which included 3 exotic cars (Lamborghini, Range Rover and Rolls Royce) , custom dresses for all 3 of his dates, 3 tons of sand and 1 camel from Ohio! Many Instagram users aren’t exactly happy about some of the decorations. Here is the cake, many followers are saying his mother is making a ‘mockery of Muslim religion” and saying this type of celebration is offensive.


Check out the video from the night here…..


Is this too much? Should we have saved some for college? Comment and tell us what you think!!

Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her Blinged-Out Look

Reginae Carter has grown up right before all of our eyes — so we all feel like she’s our little daughter doing to prom. The young beauty was the dressed to the gods for her special night, looking just like her mother. You know you’re dad is Lil Wayne when the diamonds on your dress are dancing crazier than Chris Brown! Check out the gorgeous photos from Reginae Carter’s senior prom.


Photos