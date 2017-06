How We All Reacted To Bill Maher Using The N-Word [LISTEN]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bill Maher is taking major backlash after referring to himself as a “House Ni**a” during his HBO TV Show. Check out how our listeners reacted to Bill Maher. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 100.3: