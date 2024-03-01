Ryan Cameron Uncensored: K. Michelle And Amber Riley Talk ‘Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge’

1992 saw the release of Columbia Pictures’ now-cult classic film Single White Female, but for obvious reasons didn’t really relate to what might occur if the leading ladies were Black. Well, we got a chance to see just that three decades later with the 2022 release of Single Black Female on Lifetime.

The film proved to be such a hit for the network that we now can expect an official sequel titled Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge arriving this Saturday (March 2).

Ahead of the film’s weekend premiere, Ryan and crew had the pleasure of speaking with co-stars K. Michelle and Amber Riley about coming together again for another fan-favorite thriller. In addition to discussing the film, both ladies also filled us in on what they’ve got going on in their personal lives too — and yes, that means new country music by K. Michelle!

Tune in below to Ryan Cameron Uncensored to hear the full interview with Amber Riley and K. Michelle, and be sure to watch Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge on Lifetime this Saturday at 8PM:

