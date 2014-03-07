Nia Long On Why She Doesn’t Have A Nanny: ‘You Created This, You Can Handle It’

Nia Long is a mom that rocks and she proves it in the April issue of ESSENCE magazine. The oh-so-beautiful cover star and leading lady of Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club reveals how she flawlessly manages her career and family life in the pages of the glossy.

“I’m not a movie star mom who’s got a private chef, a nanny and a driver,” she said of raising her two boys, 13-year-old Massai and 2-year-old Kez. “My mantra is, ‘You created this, you can handle it.’”

The 43-year-old beauty, who’s been in a longterm relationship with San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ime Udoka, said motherhood remains her top priority. “I think that if you’re committed to being a great mother, single or not, you’re going to enjoy every moment you have with your children,” she explained. “I love when it’s just the three of us and no one can see how silly we’re acting. The preciousness of it all makes the tough days a little bit easier.”

A few of those precious moments came on set of The Single Moms Club, where Massai co-stars alongside his mommy.

“I was so nervous Massai wouldn’t get the job,” Nia said of her son’s first acting gig. “I didn’t want to have to break disappointing news, so I explained to him that as long as he gave it his best that’s all that mattered. I also told him that life has highs and lows, wins and losses. Just as I was saying all this, the phone rang. It was my agent with the good news. We did the happy dance and started packing our bags.”

Check out the heartwarming message Massai peened to his mommy below and be sure to catch the film in theaters this Friday.

“Filming The Single Moms Club was a lot of fun. It was awesome working with you, and I can’t imagine how hard it would have been if you weren’t there. Now I really understand how hard you work.” “You are loving, and are always there for me and my little brother…You have taught me to have a voice and fear nothing but the Lord.”

