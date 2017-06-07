Diamond Reynolds Filmed Aftermath Of Philando Castile Shooting In Case She Was Next

Diamond Reynolds Filmed Aftermath Of Philando Castile Shooting In Case She Was Next

Diamond Reynolds testified Tuesday that she wanted people to "know the truth,"

Posted 16 hours ago
Diamond Reynolds, who watched her boyfriend Phiilando Castile die at the hands of a Minnesota police officer last year, took the stand for a second day Tuesday to testify in the cop’s manslaughter trial. She told a packed courtroom in St. Paul, Minnesota, she livestreamed the aftermath of the shooting because she feared for her life, reports the New York Daily News.

Reynolds, who identified police officer Jeronimo Yanez as the officer who shot Castile, said she does not believe people are protected from police, and wanted her daughter to know the truth in case she also was shot, writes the News. Her then-4-year-old daughter was seated in the back of the car during the incident that mobilized Black Lives Matter protests around the nation in July 2016.

Yanez was charged with second-degree manslaughter, and two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm for endangering Reynolds and her daughter, notes CNN.

He reportedly stopped Castile, 32, a school cafeteria worker, on July 6 for driving with a broken taillight. Reynolds says Castile, who had a gun permit, told the officer he had a weapon just moments before he was shot in an incident that has come to symbolize the problems between Blacks and police–a lack of trust and respect on both sides.

Do you think the officer would have gone to trail if the livestream of the aftermath of the shooting hadn’t gone viral? Let us know your thoughts in comments.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, CNN

