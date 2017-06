BILL COSBY Accuser Andrea Constand TAKES STAND IN SEXUAL ASSAULT TRIAL

Andrea Constant repeatedly choked up as she testified Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her back in 2004.

She told the jury Cosby had given her 3 blue pills to relax … herbal, so he allegedly said. But Constand testified 30 minutes later she was slurring with blurred vision … her legs rubbery.

She says she was so out of it she couldn’t fight him.

Source TMZ

