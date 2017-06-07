Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch: Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals She Had An Abortion Before The 2008 Olympics

See what the gold medalist had to say.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

2012 Summer Olympics Women's 4X400 Relay

Source: Kansas City Star / Getty


Five-time Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross recently revealed in her new memoir that she had an abortion, just weeks before running in the 2008 Summer Olympic Games.

In her book Chasing Grace: What the Quarter Mile Has Taught Me About God and Life, which is available on Tuesday, the gold medalist got candid about the life-changing decision that she and her husband (who she was engaged to at the time) had to make. She wrote, “Over the phone, we didn’t go into details. As if not saying it would alleviate some of the guilt and the shame. The veil of a child out of wedlock at the prime of my career seemed unbearable. What would my sponsors, my family, my church, and my fans think of me?”

Although Sanya believes she made the right decision before the Beijing Olympics, she still has a few regrets. The track star, who is currently pregnant, told TMZ, “I felt like it was a choice I had to make in order to continue pursuing my dream. [The decision] still weighs very heavily on my heart.”

Despite her emotional set back, Sanya went on to win a gold medal that year. We applaud your bravery, Mrs. Richards-Ross.

See what else she has to say in the video above.

15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 - Day Nine

10 Hottest Female Athletes At The 2016 Rio Olympics

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Hottest Female Athletes At The 2016 Rio Olympics

Continue reading 10 Hottest Female Athletes At The 2016 Rio Olympics

10 Hottest Female Athletes At The 2016 Rio Olympics

Fifteen photos of the hottest female athletes you need to watch at the 2016 Olympics. 'Nuff said.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 7 days ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
Photos