Reginae Carter Shades Tamar Braxton For Blasting Her Mom

The 18-year old stuck her nose in grown folks business after Toya and Tamar Braxton exchanged shade on Instagram. As you may recall, Tamar blasted Toya in an apology post to their mutual bestie Tiny, calling her “paperback Toya.”

Toya had a pretty hard clapback of her own, but after “paperback Toya” started trending on Twitter, Reginae felt like it was time to go off. She posted a steamy photo of her mom on Instagram, with a shady caption. See below:

When you look like this … and they look like no .. they stay mad 🤗 P.s. Y'all can say stay In a child place all y'all want , imma ride for mine regardless 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊 A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Nae Nae has been accused of stepping out of a child’s place. Last year, she blasted T.I. on Instagram after he dragged Lil Wayne about his insensitive Black Lives Matter comments.

Black Twitter was quick to remind her of her age and tell her to take several seats. Do you think Nae Nae took it too far?