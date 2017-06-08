Entertainment
Reginae Carter Shades Tamar Braxton For Blasting Her Mom

Don't come for Nae Nae's mama.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 49 mins ago
Toya Wright Official Book Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Everyone’s child should go as hard for them as Reginae Carter goes for Lil Wayne and Toya Wright.

The 18-year old stuck her nose in grown folks business after Toya and Tamar Braxton exchanged shade on Instagram. As you may recall, Tamar blasted Toya in an apology post to their mutual bestie Tiny, calling her “paperback Toya.”

Toya had a pretty hard clapback of her own, but after “paperback Toya” started trending on Twitter, Reginae felt like it was time to go off. She posted a steamy photo of her mom on Instagram, with a shady caption. See below:

This isn’t the first time Nae Nae has been accused of stepping out of a child’s place. Last year, she blasted T.I. on Instagram after he dragged Lil Wayne about his insensitive Black Lives Matter comments.

Black Twitter was quick to remind her of her age and tell her to take several seats. Do you think Nae Nae took it too far?

Toya Wright Official Book Release Party

Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her Blinged-Out Look

7 photos Launch gallery

Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her Blinged-Out Look

Continue reading Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her Blinged-Out Look

Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her Blinged-Out Look

Reginae Carter has grown up right before all of our eyes — so we all feel like she's our little daughter doing to prom. The young beauty was the dressed to the gods for her special night, looking just like her mother. You know you're dad is Lil Wayne when the diamonds on your dress are dancing crazier than Chris Brown! Check out the gorgeous photos from Reginae Carter's senior prom.

Photos