Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Here’s How Diddy and Suge Knight Feel About The 2Pac Biopic

Early reviews are in.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Diddy And Dirty Money - HMV Oxford Street Single Signing

Source: Ian Gavan / Getty


In less than two weeks the 2Pac biopic All Eyez on Me will hit theaters. Fans and hip hop figures alike can give their two cents on whether it was worthy of the rap icon.

It seems like one OG already gave his opinion and it’s leaning towards the bright side. According to TMZ, the producer of the film, L.T. Hutton, reached out to Diddy to get his take on the story and how he’s portrayed in the film. According to the source Diddy gave a thumbs up. In fact, he loved it so much he gave his approval for Biggie’s “Who Shot Ya?” to be used on the soundtrack.

Suge Knight was also in the circle of music figures who were questioned about the movie. Due to him being in jail awaiting a murder trial, he wasn’t able to see the film for himself. However, his lawyers were able to watch and they described it to him. Suge also gave his approval, mainly because he knows Hutton and trusts him with the project.

Considering how strongly some fans cherish 2Pac, these co-signs could be a big boost for the turn out on June 16. What do you think? Does Diddy and Suge have you ready to pre-order your ticket?

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Here’s How Diddy and Suge Knight Feel About The 2Pac Biopic

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 1 week ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
Photos