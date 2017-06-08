Drama! Tamar Braxton And Toya Wright Dragged Each Other On Social Media

The battle of the bestie is on — and Toya Wright and Tamar Braxton are not fighting fairly.
On Wednesday, Tamar took to Instagram to respond to T.I.‘s comment urging her and Tiny to make up and get over their “diva ish“. In the lengthy, and candid post, the youngest Braxton sister attempted to makeup with her BFF Tiny and even apologized for her part in the drama, all while throwing shade at Tiny’s other friend Toya.
Tamar wrote, “I love you guys and Tiny, you…since I was 19 years old. I would have never dreamed that NONE of us would be in this position. Against public perceptions we know it’s NOT because of that show or lies that paperback Toya has said or anyone else who has had something to say about the disagreement you and I have had… because it’s simply OUR personal disagreement.” Paperback Toya?
Ya know I've been thinking 🤔although I don't feel like social media is the best place to work out personal issues…sometimes it can be the most effective way to get your love ones attention. I love you guys and Tiny, you…since I was 19 years old. I would have never dreamed that NONE of us would be in this position. Against public perceptions we know it's NOT because of that show or lies that paperback Toya has said or anyone else who has had something to say about the disagreement you and I have had… because it's simply OUR personal disagreement. I love you and all my God babies (all the kids) with all of my heart and you know this. I also love your husband @troubleman31 because he is my family also. How about we ALL sit down and talk and declare our new Love and mutual respect for each other and I'll pay for and sing at your new vowel renewal ceremony. Life is too short and I'm ok with ignoring single, miserable hateful friends who WANT to see you and I at odds and instigating feuds with you and your husband. How about we all come together let it all go and bring you two who were the closest to me and two people who share so much love TOGETHER lean on each other to bring things back together again. 🤷🏼♀️who said it will be easy but Love and forgiveness is easier than being mad and full of hate. So with that all being said @majorgirl I'm sorry for my part in the hurt and want to have my best friend AND her family Including all of our kids and TIP all back together again❤️
Tip’s comment and Tamar’s heartfelt message finally got Tiny ready to make up with her former friend. She replied:
After catching wind of Tamar’s paperback shade, Toya took to Instagram to throw some shade of her own — and she held no punches. She wrote, “Really B**ch??! What does your non-sincere apology and fake a** public outreach have to do with me?? You are THE fakest b*tch I know. You wrote all of that pathetic, attention seeking bullsh*t but you conveniently forgot to tell them why ur REALLY mad?? Speak up and tell em why you and your so-called best friend of 19 years fell out. Why didn’t you tell them how petty you really are? What type of b*tch gets mad because a friend posts a birthday message about another friend?? I’m sick of you popping off on everybody and then playing victim with yo over the top under the table a**.” See below:
Poor Tiny is stuck in the middle and just wants both of her besties to get along:
Look what Tip done started. Do you think Tamar and Toya can be friends after the brutal drag session?
Only Tiny and time will tell.