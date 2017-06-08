Drama! Tamar Braxton And Toya Wright Dragged Each Other On Social Media

The battle of the bestie is on — and Toya Wright and Tamar Braxton are not fighting fairly.

On Wednesday, Tamar took to Instagram to respond to T.I.‘s comment urging her and Tiny to make up and get over their “diva ish“. In the lengthy, and candid post, the youngest Braxton sister attempted to makeup with her BFF Tiny and even apologized for her part in the drama, all while throwing shade at Tiny’s other friend Toya.

Tamar wrote, “I love you guys and Tiny, you…since I was 19 years old. I would have never dreamed that NONE of us would be in this position. Against public perceptions we know it’s NOT because of that show or lies that paperback Toya has said or anyone else who has had something to say about the disagreement you and I have had… because it’s simply OUR personal disagreement.” Paperback Toya?

Tip’s comment and Tamar’s heartfelt message finally got Tiny ready to make up with her former friend. She replied:

After catching wind of Tamar’s paperback shade, Toya took to Instagram to throw some shade of her own — and she held no punches. She wrote, “Really B**ch??! What does your non-sincere apology and fake a** public outreach have to do with me?? You are THE fakest b*tch I know. You wrote all of that pathetic, attention seeking bullsh*t but you conveniently forgot to tell them why ur REALLY mad?? Speak up and tell em why you and your so-called best friend of 19 years fell out. Why didn’t you tell them how petty you really are? What type of b*tch gets mad because a friend posts a birthday message about another friend?? I’m sick of you popping off on everybody and then playing victim with yo over the top under the table a**.” See below:

Poor Tiny is stuck in the middle and just wants both of her besties to get along:

Look what Tip done started. Do you think Tamar and Toya can be friends after the brutal drag session?

Only Tiny and time will tell.