Happy Birthday, Yeezy: 40 Facts About Kanye West That You May Not Know

Today is the one day of the year that Kanye West is justified in being all about Kanye West.

This year, the hip hop icon marks a major milestone in his life, and after nearly 20 years in the game, we still can’t get enough of Yeezy (well, most of the time). Besides turning the big 4-0, Kanye also gets to celebrate that he’s alive and healthy, especially after a pretty tumultuous few months of family drama.

Following his wife Kim Kardashian‘s traumatic robbery last October and his surprising mental breakdown, not to mention his meeting with Trump and bleached blonde hair, it’s great to see that Ye’ is the same old survivor that we knew when he sang about his fatal car accident in 2003’s “The Wire”.

In honor of Kanye West’s 40th year on the planet, check out these interesting facts about the rapper.