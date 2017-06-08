School Kids Chant ‘16 Shots And A Cover Up’ at Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel

A bunch of school children in Chicago on Tuesday yelled protest chants at Mayor Rahm Emanuel, referencing the 2014 shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, who was shot 16 times by police as he lay on the ground.
Footage uploaded to Twitter shows the students chanting “16 shots and a cover up!” The students also chanted “Hey hey, ho ho, Rahm Emanuel’s got to go” as they stood on a train platform.
The “cover up” references the fact that most damning footage of the shooting (not the one released by police) was not immediately released by the mayor; many said this was due to the fact that Emanuel was running for a difficult re-election and didn’t want the explosive footage to damage his chances, especially with the crucial African American vote.
The footage released almost a year after the actual incident shows McDonald laying prone while Chicago Police Officer Jason van Dyke pumped 16 bullets into him. The question many asked was if Emanuel had seen this version and why it not was released months later.
In the aftermath, the Chicago police chief was fired and Cook County attorney general at the time was not re-elected over the scandal but Emanuel remained somehow unscathed.
Van Dyke was indicted on six counts for first-degree murder in the death of Laquan McDonald.
