Lamar Odom’s Daughter Speaks on His ‘Toxic’ Marriage To Khloé & The Kardashian Curse

Posted 19 hours ago
Lamar Odom’s daughter, Destiny,  was NOT a fan of his marriage to Khloé Kardashian.

In a new interview with People, Destiny says that she tried to make her relationship with Khloé work — but it never quite clicked.

“I tried for my dad. I wouldn’t say it was a matter of my dad loving Khloé more than me,” Destiny said. “I think that my dad has an addictive personality, so he was addicted to the attention he got with Khloe more than me. It was a very toxic relationship.”

Destiny went on to say that she had problems at school with people making ‘snide comments’ about her dad’s relationship AND his addiction.

She told People that classmates would make “snide comments” to her and on social media about the relationship and after Lamar’s addiction became public knowledge.

As far as her relationship with her father now, she says that it’s better.

“I’ve had conversations with him just letting him know that I want him to get help. But at the end of the day he’s a grown man and you have to want it for yourself.”

