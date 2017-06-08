Interim Morehouse College President Bill Taggart Dies Of Aneurysm

Photo by

National
Home > National

Interim Morehouse College President Bill Taggart Dies Of Aneurysm

He was 55.

Written By: Stephanie Long, Cassius

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

Interim Morehouse College president Bill Taggart has died of an aneurysm, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Taggart, who was 55, had just been named interim president in April.

In a statement released to AJC, the Morehouse college board of trustees wrote:

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Bill Taggart, a beloved colleague, father and friend. For the past two years, Bill devoted himself wholeheartedly to Morehouse College. We are eternally grateful for his loyal support, counsel and the leadership he provided to students, faculty and alumni. Throughout his tenure, Bill had a positive impact on Morehouse College and the Greater Atlanta Business Community. He leaves behind a long legacy of compassion, integrity and devotion. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

In midst of the college’s search for a new president, Morehouse alumni association president Howard Willis expressed shock in learning of Taggart’s death.

He was instrumental in getting the faculty, staff and students all on the same page,” Willis told the AJC. “I was hopeful we would look at him for sustained leadership.”

An autopsy will be conducted by The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday.

SOURCE: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
SEE ALSO:
President Obama Speaks At Miami Dade College Commencement

Obama’s Commencement Speeches From 2009 To 2015

18 photos Launch gallery

Obama’s Commencement Speeches From 2009 To 2015

Continue reading Obama’s Commencement Speeches From 2009 To 2015

Obama’s Commencement Speeches From 2009 To 2015

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 1 week ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
Photos