Church Bus Involved in Crash in Atlanta Leaves One Dead, Several Injured

Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama is where the bus is originally from.
ATLANTA — A church bus crashed outside of Atlanta Thursday afternoon. At least 17 people, including some children, were hurt.
Helicopter video of the crash scene showed the charter bus overturned onto its top. The front of the bus was resting next to a dark-colored sedan.
Three air ambulances transported injured patients from the crash site along with several other ambulances on the ground.
READ MORE: KDVR.com
Article Courtesy of WAGA-TV Atlanta and KDVR-TV and KWGN-TV Denver
Picture Courtesy of Hemera Technologies and Getty Images
Video Courtesy of Facebook and WAGA-TV Atlanta
