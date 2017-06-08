Cassius’s ‘First Supper’ Honors The Unapologetic, Cultural Badasses Throughout Time

A wise man, or woman, once said, “Learn the rules so you know how to break them” — and CASSIUS has taken that at face value.

The newly-launched site had the Internet buzzing all week over their captivating depiction of The First Supper. But this isn’t your grandmother’s old photo of Jesus and the disciples hanging over the mantelpiece. This is art.

This is an ode to the unapologetic, IDGAFs throughout time that create their own rules to live by. Celebs like Rihanna, Issa Rae, and Colin Kaepernick knew that their power is in staying true to themselves before social media validated it for them. But all the cultural badasses aren’t as obviously edgy as Rih Rih, evidently as brilliant as Issa or as gutsy as Colin. There are the low-key influencers whose power comes from expressing themselves by the way they think, talk or dress. Jaden and Willow Smith are prime examples of creatives who are relentlessly themselves despite what society tells them they ought to be.

To be Black and proud is already a revolution in itself. Sprinkle some entertainment and fashion into and it naturally becomes something greater. That’s the power of not giving a f***, of being unapologetic.

CASSIUS is just what the culture needed.

