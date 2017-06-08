Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

40 Glocc Hits The Game With A $200K Lien

More money, more problems.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment

The Game Host Prive

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


It seems like The Game can’t avoid paying money he owes, no matter how hard he tries. The rapper was already set to dish out some cash when his former reality TV co-star, Priscilla Rainey, won a $7 million judgment against him for allegedly sexually assaulting her. However, The Game tried to go around this payment by claiming Viacom was partially responsible. He argued they cast Rainey on She’s Got Game, even after a doctor supposedly told them not to because of Rainey’s alleged violent history. Her casting on the show was enough reason for The Game to sue Viacom for $20 million, claiming the company was negligent.

Now, according to Bossip, someone else is coming after The Game for money. Rapper 40 Glocc sued The Game for allegedly chasing him down with a gun and attacking him back in 2012. According to 40 Glocc, more than a dozen members of The Game’s entourage were involved in the attack and The Game filmed the incident to be posted on Youtube (it was later taken down). Last year, a judge ruled in 40 Glocc’s favor and ordered The Game to shell out $196,335.115. However, the Compton rapper never paid and now 40 Glocc has filed a lien to retrieve the funds. If The Game wins his case against Viacom, he would have to pay 40 Glocc the nearly $200,000 first and then he’ll get to keep what’s left over.

It looks like when all is said and done, The Game is paying…some way, some how.

 

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading 40 Glocc Hits The Game With A $200K Lien

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 1 week ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
Photos