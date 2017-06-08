Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Bill Cosby’s Wife Camille Was A No-Show During His Sexual Assualt Trial — Again

Something's fishy.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment

Bill Cosby Preliminary Hearing

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Bill Cosby has had a lot of support from former co-stars this week during his sexual assault trial — however, his wife Camille has been noticeably absent.

On Monday, Keshia Knight Pulliam accompanied the controversial star to court in Pennsylvania and Sheila Frazier, his costar in the 1978 comedy California Suite, was by his side on Wednesday. But Camille’s absence has people wondering how she’s dealing with all the sexual assault allegations against her husband and whether or not she believes they’re true.

According to TMZ, in most sexual assault cases, attorneys typically want the spouse of the accused to publicly show support. Seeing as though Mrs. Cosby hasn’t been present, this may put a bad taste in the prosecutor’s mouths. Sources say the couple has not been seen together in public since April 26, when they were seen walking separately into an NYC building.

Despite her suspicious looking nonattendance, reports say Camille will eventually be in court.

PHOTOS OF THE DAY 1/24/13: Bill Cosby, Common, Chelsea Handler & More!

10 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS OF THE DAY 1/24/13: Bill Cosby, Common, Chelsea Handler & More!

Continue reading PHOTOS OF THE DAY 1/24/13: Bill Cosby, Common, Chelsea Handler & More!

PHOTOS OF THE DAY 1/24/13: Bill Cosby, Common, Chelsea Handler & More!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 1 week ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
Photos