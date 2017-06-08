Bill Cosby’s Wife Camille Was A No-Show During His Sexual Assualt Trial — Again

Bill Cosby has had a lot of support from former co-stars this week during his sexual assault trial — however, his wifehas been noticeably absent.

On Monday, Keshia Knight Pulliam accompanied the controversial star to court in Pennsylvania and Sheila Frazier, his costar in the 1978 comedy California Suite, was by his side on Wednesday. But Camille’s absence has people wondering how she’s dealing with all the sexual assault allegations against her husband and whether or not she believes they’re true.

According to TMZ, in most sexual assault cases, attorneys typically want the spouse of the accused to publicly show support. Seeing as though Mrs. Cosby hasn’t been present, this may put a bad taste in the prosecutor’s mouths. Sources say the couple has not been seen together in public since April 26, when they were seen walking separately into an NYC building.

Despite her suspicious looking nonattendance, reports say Camille will eventually be in court.