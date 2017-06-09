Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

Grown, Sexy And Platinum: Big Sean Takes Stylish Pause From Video Set

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Rapper Big Sean took a minute out from the set of the “Everything” video with DJ Khaled to strike a pose in front of a statue of St. Mary. The “I Decided” artist is sporting an Alexander Wang New York Jacket and Dior Homme slacks.

Immaculate swag 🙏 #BigSean #fashionfriday #certifiedSLEEK

A post shared by SLEEK Magazine (@sleekjamaica) on

Celebrating his recently platinum certified status, it looks like Sean was fashionably blessed by the saint behind him, looking debonair in the navy blue jacket with checkered pattern that was paired with slacks that had a navy blue print accented with red design.The Goyard briefcase adds a nice touch to Sean’s look.

Asahd tryna run and see if @travisscott out his trailer yet for the next shot…

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on

Of course, Sean and the crew had to take time out to play with DJ Khaled’s adorable son, Asahd! Can you blame them??? Earlier this week, Rihanna couldn’t help herself either!

Congrats to Big Sean on the platinum sales and this high fashion win!

DON’T MISS:

Michigan’s Hometown Hero Big Sean Launches #HealFlintKids Fundraiser

Rihanna Brings Bold Colors To DJ Khaled’s Video Set

Cardi B, Big Sean & More “Secure The Bag”

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

14 photos Launch gallery

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

Continue reading The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

Just like his dad, Baby Asahd loves Snapchat and has all the keys to major success.


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 1 week ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
Photos