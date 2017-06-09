These Old School Apple Sneakers Will Cost You At Least $15K

While you may know Apple for your iPhone and MAC, the technology retailer dabbled in the fashion industry during the 80’s and 90’s. (My personal favorite were the Apple sweaters).

Coveted pieces of clothing displaying vintage representation and logo of the brand have been rising in popularity in the past few years. Music singer, Drake, wore a $825.00 vintage Apple varsity jacket to the WWDC in 2015.

#1990 #APPLESNEAKERS $15k 🍎 A post shared by THESNEAKERSPY (@thesneakerspy) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

You now have a chance to get your hands on these vintage kicks.

Heritage Auctions is selling a pair of size 9.5 sneakers that were made exclusively for Apple employees in the early 90’s. The shoes were manufactured by ADIDAS (but I’m getting such a Reebok-esq feel) and have been authenticated by sneaker specialist, Stockx. These shoes are extremely rare not only because of their mint condition, but also because it has the Apple prototype label that was never released to the public. They have an opening bid of $15K and the auction ends on June 11th.

The shoes are expected to sell for up to $30K.

Have deep pockets and want a piece of Apple memorabilia? You can bid here.

DON’T MISS:

FAB FINDS: Rue 107 Launches New Athletic Collection And We Want Everything

It’s All Gucci: Which Way Do You Like How Tamar Styled This Vintage Gucci Belt?

GET THE LOOK: Spring Into Summer With These Top Fashion Trends