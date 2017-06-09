[Exclusive] Actor David Fumero Talks About The Upcoming Season Of Power

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
David Fumero plays Mike Sandavol, the FBI agent who because of his dealings with the Mexican Cartel has set up Ghost for murder. With Power being such an amazing show, Fumero tells Danni Starr what it’s like to watch the show after filing with his wife.
The Stars Were Out At Power Season 4 Red Carpet At Newseum In Washington D.C.
