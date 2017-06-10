New Jersey Police Officer Arrested And Charged For Beating Black Teen

A 31-year-old Carteret, New Jersey police officer was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting and injuring a Black teenager, NBC News reports.

According to prosecutors, Officer Joseph Reiman, who is the brother of Carteret Mayor Daniel Reiman, was following the 16-year-old in his police cruiser when the teen’s vehicle crashed last week. After the car accident, Reiman allegedly kicked and hit the teen numerous times.

NBC News reported that the officer did not take the teen to the hospital or call for an ambulance following the encounter. Although Reiman’s body camera was not on during the incident, the dashboard camera on his patrol car captured footage of what took place.

The officer faces charges that include third-degree aggravated assault and second-degree official misconduct. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Meanwhile, Reiman is suspended without pay.

ABC News reported that the teen’s family, who posted images of his injuries on social media, plans on taking legal action.

“The conduct engaged in by this Officer Reiman far exceeded the force that was necessary to do anything, it’s our opinion that there was no force necessary,” the family’s lawyer told the outlet in a statement.

The teen has been released from the hospital.

