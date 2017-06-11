Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Sasha Obama Turns 16 and is Gorgeous! [pics]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Where did time go?  Sasha Obama just turned 16 and of course her parents threw a party for her.  And can we say…. she looks amazing!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Malia has been turning heads for a minute now but the fellas are gonna start trying to holla at Sasha!  We are sure the secret service is still close by and Barack  aint having it!  But it sure has been fun to watch Sasha and Malia grow up into gorgeous young women!



#TBT: The Best Photos From Hashtag #ObamaAndKids

21 photos Launch gallery

#TBT: The Best Photos From Hashtag #ObamaAndKids

Continue reading #TBT: The Best Photos From Hashtag #ObamaAndKids

#TBT: The Best Photos From Hashtag #ObamaAndKids

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 2 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos