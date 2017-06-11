Sasha Obama Turns 16 and is Gorgeous! [pics]

Where did time go? Sasha Obama just turned 16 and of course her parents threw a party for her. And can we say…. she looks amazing!
Malia has been turning heads for a minute now but the fellas are gonna start trying to holla at Sasha! We are sure the secret service is still close by and Barack aint having it! But it sure has been fun to watch Sasha and Malia grow up into gorgeous young women!
