Estranged Husband Of NBC Executive Allegedly Kills Daughter

Photo by

The family says they are “broken and devastated” over the loss.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 11 hours ago
Neil White, the husband of NBC Universal Inc. executive Michelle Hord-White, was arrested and charged with the murder of their 7-year-old daughter GabriellePeople reports.

According to the outlet, Gabrielle was found dead at the family’s Westchester home by the child’s nanny, Tonelle Mahon, who was told that she stayed home from school. Mahon told People that when she arrived at the residence the shades were shuttered and it was dark.

After searching for Gabrielle, the child’s father told her that she was in her room resting. She noticed that he had blood on his wrist and immediately contacted authorities and the child’s mother. The police believe Gabrielle died from asphyxiation.

The child’s mother, Michelle Hord-White, filed for divorce back in April and shared custody with Gabrielle’s father, reports People.

“No words could sum up all that Gabrielle meant to us but she was our light. We are broken and devastated that our sweet little girl is gone but we’re thankful that we had seven wonderful years with her,” said the family in a statement, according to Pix 11. “While we begin to mourn privately, we thank those friends, colleagues, neighbors and strangers for the tremendous support that we’ve already received.”

Neil White is currently being held without bail and has pleaded not guilty. He is slated to appear in court on June 15. There is an ongoing investigation surrounding the incident.

SOURCE: People, Pix 11

Photos