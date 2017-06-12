National
Home > National

Camille Cosby Joins Bill Cosby In Court for First Time

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment
'Fat Albert' Block Party

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Mrs. Cosby is the first family member to come to court with the embattled comedian.

 

For the first time since his trial for aggravated indecent assault began, Bill Cosby arrived to court with his wife of 53 years, Camille, on Monday.

Since the trial opened, Cosby has arrived to court flanked with various celebrities including Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show and two appearances by Joe Torry.

So far, none of his four daughters have come to court with him.

People think that because of optics that if you don’t see them here, then they don’t love you and you’re not together anymore,” said Cosby’s longtime publicist Andrew Wyatt. “That doesn’t say that you don’t have the support. What it says is that you want to protect your family from being attacked by this media circus out here, and that’s OK.”

CNN reports that the prosecution rested its case on Friday after calling 12 witnesses to the stand over last week.

Andrea Constand, the former Temple employee who says that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in January 2004, testified that Cosby, a Temple alum, mentored her and then took advantage of her at his home in the suburbs of Philadelphia by giving her drugs and digitally penetrating her.

Cosby’s defense attorneys argue that their sexual contact was part of a consensual relationship between the two.

The outlet reports that Cosby said before the trial that he does not plan to testify, though Wyatt suggested last week that “nothing’s ever off the table.”

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

SOURCE: CNN

SEE ALSO:

Cosby’s Sexual Assault Trial Ironically Begins During Trump Presidency

Cosby’s Youngest Daughter Comes To His Defense In Open Letter

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of CNN and NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Jesse Grant, Getty Images, and NewsOne

Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

2 photos Launch gallery

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Continue reading Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 2 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos