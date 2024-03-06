Hang around any hip-hop head long enough, regardless of age or background, and you’re bound to have a “battle of the generations” debate at some point. However, will we ever come to a middle-ground on the age-old quest to finding peace between pioneering vets of the old school and a new era of emcees keeping the game afloat?
That was the topic of discussion between T.I. and Shaq, both elder statesmen in their respective fields, during a recent episode of the latter’s latest venture, The Big Podcast.
Of course, we just had to chime in with our own two cents here at The Amanda Seales Show — one from Amanda, the other from Supreme. In addition to breaking down what Tip and Shaq had to say, and whether or not they both agree, we also got some pretty interesting top 5 lists from both co-hosts where they gave us picks for the old school as well as the new school.
Join this age-old rap debate (for umpteenth time!) below here on The Amanda Seales Show:
The post Our Thoughts On T.I. & Shaq’s Feelings About The New Generation | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
Our Thoughts On T.I. & Shaq’s Feelings About The New Generation | The Amanda Seales Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
