Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend Describes Nearly Fatal Fight With The Troubled Star

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Leal revealed that Gordon pinned her to the bed during and punched her head so hard she wondered if she was dead. However, she says she fought back when her survival instinct kicked in, smashing Gordon’s nose with a heavy candle before bursting into his sleeping mother’s bedroom to beg for protection.

Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex boyfriend Nick Gordon appears in court for alleged domestic violence against girlfriend, Laura Leal#R2TVTheScoop pic.twitter.com/K0EhhIuAXg — R2TV (@R2_TV) June 12, 2017

If Nick’s mom, Michelle Gordon, had not woken up to confront her raging son, Leal says she feared she’d end up like Bobbi Kristina. She revealed, “I’ve been reading the reports about Bobbi Kristina and I’m physically shaking. I read about her being isolated, her family not knowing where she was, the manipulation, the bullying — it’s the exact same thing. That could have been me. Only the Grace of God saved me.”

However, the young Floridian says she dismissed those same reports as “negative nonsense” when she met charismatic Gordon in a bar back in March and the pair began dating. She added, “In all sincerity, we never talked about Bobbi Kristina. I was protective of his feelings and what he had been through. I felt like I could trust him. He has a love for kids and I do too, and that’s what captured me. Everything was going great.”

Leal revealed that in another violent episode she says he slammed her face into the passenger window of his BMW before attending a friend’s party as if nothing had happened. “I would have to put makeup on my bruises to cover them up, especially on my face. But I blamed myself. I thought it was my problem and that I had to work harder at the relationship to make it work. I thought he loved me but how can you love someone when you put them through this hell? It’s like a double personality in one person. He’s psychotic. I didn’t ever see him take heroin or crack, but now I’m wondering if he was doing that behind my back.”

Nick Gordon is currently behind bars following their recent physical altercation. His bail was set at $15,000 for the kidnapping charge and an additional $500 for the battery charge.

Gordon has yet to post bond and will only be released on the condition that he wears an ankle monitor.

