Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On Her Privilege

‘s four day long livestream World Wide Witness is sure to have people talking. As a way to promote her new album Witness, Perry moved into a Big Brother-style house and had cameras follow her life — it included therapy sessions, cooking sessions with a celebrity chefs, and a dinner party with some well known faces for a political discussion. Folks invited to the party included political commentator, comedian, actressand reality TV star

One of the highlights of the get together was when Seales called Jenner out on her privilege. “It’s an insult to me that you are not listening to what I’m saying,” Seales said. “The reason I am so passionate is that I have had a different experience in this country than you. Because as a black woman, the government is so much in my life.”

“If this is a conversation about having conversations, then we have to be listening to each other,” Seales continued. “The government literally said that black men couldn’t even be in the house, or else women could not get welfare, and that’s a big reason why there’s such a chasm between black women and black men in this generation,” she added.

Seales went on to say that the U.S. has been here for Jenner in a way that it hasn’t been for her as a Black woman. At the same time, she acknowledged that as a trans person, the country definitely hasn’t been here for Jenner into maybe recently. You can watch some of the conversation below.

Jenner continues to side with Republicans even after their long continued history of not supported trans people. It’ll take more than a “dinner talk” for folks in privilege to actually support systematic change for oppressed people.

