Golden State Warriors Will Skip Visit To The White House Per Team Decision

Photo by

National
Home > National

Golden State Warriors Will Skip Visit To The White House Per Team Decision

Both Coach Steve Kerr and player Steph Curry have criticized President Donald Trump in the past.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Call it the “Kaepernick Effect.”

Since Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers took a stand during the 2015 NFL season, many athletes are being more vocal in their political opinions. And the same is true of the Golden State Warriors, who, according to various reports, are not coming to Donald Trump‘s White House, as is customary for teams after winning the NBA title.

What makes this situation unique is that the Warriors have reportedly decided not to do so as a team. After the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl this year, various reports emerged regarding various players who wouldn’t be attending the traditional visit to the White House. Some players attended, some didn’t.

The Warriors’ decision is not surprising given the public statements its players and personnel have made about the president.

NBC Sports reports that just last month, Warriors coach Steve Kerr called President Trump a “blowhard” and “ill-suited” for the office he holds. “Has anyone ever thought that Donald Trump was a great leader?” Kerr said.

Similarly, Warriors guard Steph Curry reacted to UnderArmour CEO Kevin Plank calling President Trump a “real asset” to the nation by saying, “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et’.”

Although Kaepernick has paid dearly for his stance of not standing during the national anthem (the back up quarterback has not been picked up by any NFL team), NBA players have taken numerous political stances over the years including wearing hoodies after the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012, and wearing “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” t-shirts after the death of Mike Brown in 2014.

The NBA has the highest percentage of Black players of any U.S. or Canadian professional league, while the NFL, although 70 percent Black, is generally viewed as having more conservative owners and fans.

Golden State beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 of the NBA Championships.

SOURCE: NBC Sports

SEE ALSO:

Colin Kaepernick Items To Be Displayed At African American Museum in Washington, D.C.

Is Colin Kaepernick Being Punished By The NFL For His National Anthem Protest?

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Golden State Warriors Will Skip Visit To The White House Per Team Decision

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 2 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos