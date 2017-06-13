J.P. Morgan Chase Pulls Ads Over Megyn Kelly’s ‘Repulsive’ Alex Jones Interview

Days after NBC News host Megyn Kelly announced that Info Wars right-wing nut job Alex Jones would be appearing on her new show, Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, at least one sponsor has announced that it will pull out of the broadcast.
The Wall Street Journal reports that J.P. Morgan Chase has pulled its local TV ads and digital ads from all NBC News programming, including Kelly’s show, until after the interview airs Sunday night.
On Monday, its chief marketing officer tweeted that she was “repulsed as an advertiser” that Kelly would give Jones a “second of airtime.”
Citing an unnamed source, the Journal said that “the company doesn’t want any of its ads to appear adjacent to any promotions for the interview.”
Jones is an unabashed anti-Black Lives Matter pundit and has actually said that the parents of the 20 students murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 were actors and that their children’s deaths and the deaths of six adults at the school were faked. He has also claimed that 9/11 was an “inside job.”
Unsurprisingly, President Donald Trump has been a guest on the show, and has even given the fringe element program White House Press credentials.
Kelly has defended her decision to do the interview, saying on Twitter “our job is to shine a light.”
Kelly left Fox News early this year, with NBC announcing her addition to its news team basically bumping successful African American anchor Tamron Hall out of the third hour of the Today show.
The Washington Post on Tuesday reports that Kelly will no longer host an annual event for the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, a nonprofit gun violence prevention group founded by family members of some of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, to be held on Wednesday.
“Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host,” Nicole Hockley, co-founder and managing director of the organization, said in a statement. “It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview.”
