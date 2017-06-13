Entertainment
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Just Days After New Trailer Dropped

Suspicious much?

Black Twitter had a field day when the trailer for the upcoming Black Panther movie was released earlier this week.

Maybe the excitement about seeing Black superheroes sparked some uneasiness in Hollywood. Reports say that just 48 hours after dropping the trailer for the Ryan Coogler film, Marvel quietly canceled their spinoff comic World of Wakanda.

The Black Panther spinoff comic book focuses on the Dora Milaje, the Panther’s highly trained female guard. This isn’t the only Panther spinoff to be canceled this year —  Black Panther and the Crew got canceled last month after just two issues. According to the Daily Dot, Marvel sales are falling overall, and it’s partly because they rely on a flawed system. Publishers focus their attention on pre-orders from comic stores, meaning Black Panther and the Crew got canceled due to “low sales” for issues that hadn’t actually come out yet.

World of Wakanda’s cancellation is a bummer for comic book fans, but in order for them to start making movies like Black Panther, people have to show up and support, #Message.

Catch Black Panther in theaters February 18, 2018.

