Former Knicks Star Allan Houston Slams ‘Kardashian Kurse’ Conspiracies

Find out why he says the theory is B.S.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
The “Kardashian kurse” is a conspiracy created by fans in order to blame everything that goes wrong in the world on the famous family.

Although some believe that the alleged curse is what made Lamar Odom fall off the deep end and caused Tristan Thompson‘s team to lose this year’s NBA finals, there are people who believe that the theory is a bunch of bull. According to Page Six, former Knicks star Allan Houston says Thompson can’t blame girlfriend Khloé Kardashian for the Cleveland Cavalier’s loss against the Golden State Warriors.

While at  the PowHERful Foundation gala, Houston revealed, “To me, my job was to compete and that is what I focused on — it doesn’t matter about who you’re dating.” Khloé and Tristan began dating in October and sports fans have complained that his lackluster performance in the finals is due to their relationship. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy also defended Khloé saying, “My thing is this: When LeBron James struggled in 2011 in those Finals, did we say it was his significant other that caused him to not succeed? Or last year with Steph Curry, was it Steph Curry’s wife, when he didn’t play up to standard? No. This Kardashian-shaming is because she’s an easy target. And I don’t know her or her family, but I do know this: She deserves an apology for anybody who participated in that type of debate.”

Sounds similar to the drama Khloé went through with Lakers fans while married to Lamar and what Kim Kardashian had to deal with while dating all her athlete boyfriends.

Do you believe that the “kurse” is real?

