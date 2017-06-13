2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development

2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development

The hip-hop biopic wave continues to roll on in Hollywood.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 1 day ago
Hollywood’s current fascination with the hip-hop world continues, as another biopic about a legendary and controversial hip-hop figure is set to hit the big screen. This time it’s controversial rap group 2 Live Crew who infamously challenged the Supreme Court for the right to express themselves through the use of sampling.

You may not recall it now because it was so long ago, but the freedom to use samples that you love to listen to today from your favorite hip-hop acts and beyond, is largely in part to the legendary group 2 Live Crew. The Miami-based group known for their explicit and controversial lyrics is set to have a film about their origins, rise to fame and their groundbreaking court case, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

2 Live Crew is getting the big-screen treatment, thanks to Lionsgate. 

The studio is partnering with Temple Hill to develop ‘The Book of Luke,’ which will tell the story of the hip-hop group that went from Miami to the 11th Circuit. The feature will be adapted for the screen by Craig Williams from the memoir ‘Book of Luke: My Fight for Truth, Justice and Liberty City.’

The movie will focus on 2 Live Crew manager/hype-man Luther Campbell, who found himself on the other end of a copyright lawsuit related to 2 Live’s music, known for its sexually explicit content. The case made it all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of Campbell and 2 Live Crew, establishing music sampling as a form of parody, thus falling under free use.

The film will be from movie studio Lionsgate, who is currently promoting its latest hip-hop biopic All Eyez On Me, about the life of Tupac Shakur, which hits theaters Friday, June 16.

 

