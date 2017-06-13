2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development

Hollywood’s current fascination with the hip-hop world continues, as another biopic about a legendary and controversial hip-hop figure is set to hit the big screen. This time it’s controversial rap group 2 Live Crew who infamously challenged the Supreme Court for the right to express themselves through the use of sampling.
Source: Ron Galella / Getty
You may not recall it now because it was so long ago, but the freedom to use samples that you love to listen to today from your favorite hip-hop acts and beyond, is largely in part to the legendary group 2 Live Crew. The Miami-based group known for their explicit and controversial lyrics is set to have a film about their origins, rise to fame and their groundbreaking court case, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Via The Hollywood Reporter:
2 Live Crew is getting the big-screen treatment, thanks to Lionsgate.
The studio is partnering with Temple Hill to develop ‘The Book of Luke,’ which will tell the story of the hip-hop group that went from Miami to the 11th Circuit. The feature will be adapted for the screen by Craig Williams from the memoir ‘Book of Luke: My Fight for Truth, Justice and Liberty City.’
The movie will focus on2 Live Crew manager/hype-man Luther Campbell, who found himself on the other end of a copyright lawsuit related to 2 Live’s music, known for its sexually explicit content. The case made it all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of Campbell and 2 Live Crew, establishing music sampling as a form of parody, thus falling under free use.
Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty
The film will be from movie studio Lionsgate, who is currently promoting its latest hip-hop biopic All Eyez On Me, about the life of Tupac Shakur, which hits theaters Friday, June 16.