GET THE LOOK: 16 Sasha Obama Inspired Summer Dresses

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 23 hours ago
Happy Birthday Natasha Obama! Good fashion sense is definitely a strong gene in the Obama family, from Mom’s stylish trends to her older sister’s work swag, Sasha keeps the tradition going in celebration of her 16th birthday (where has the time gone??).

The Obamas at Sasha's 16th Birthday Party

A post shared by MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) on

For the festivities, Sasha wore a cute slip dress in classic red as she partied with those closest to her. The color looks beautiful on her, as red is a hue that compliments everyone’s complexion. Let’s explore how you can get this look for yourself, no matter how your budget is looking these days!

SPLURGE

Get your fab-on by checking out this hot red gown from Nordstrom for $398.00, especially if you want that “flow” effect for your look. There’s also a deeper shade of red for $520.00 at Neiman Marcus. You can also get your splurge on for red with this raspberry satin look by Jason Wu (one of Michelle’s favorite designers) for $672.75 or a wrap style dress by Alexis Analiai for $550.00.

SPEND

Try this short cut style dress from Bloomingdales for $128.00, or a wine colored hue for $180.00. If you don’t want something too red, here is a softer color by Self-Portrait for $232.00. You can also get a sexy slit in the front with this Halston Heritage dress for $193.50.

SAVE

Want to add a design or patterned look to your red? ASOS has got you covered with this lace-style Maxi Dress for $95.00. Go with the tie waist style with this $75.00 dress from Nordstrom – a cute look! Want to save even more? This Alma Slip Dress is worth checking out, along with this figure fitting spaghetti strap dress for $22.99!

PLUS SIZE

You can never go wrong with lace! Checkout this version in plus-size that is complimentary for the curves for $119.00 or this Overall Style Slip Dress from ASOS for $17.50.

PETITE

This mini cut dress comes in the perfect shade of red for only $60.00.

TALL

If you’re leggier than most, show off your assets in this Frill Detail low cut number for $60.00.

So there you have it! But wait, you can’t forget about your red lipstick! Make sure you have the complete sexy in red look!

