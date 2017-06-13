Mama Durant, Wanda Talks About Kevin Winning The NBA Championship

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Kevin Durant‘s rise from Seat Pleasant to NBA star, MVP and now World Champion has been a rocky road. However Mama Durant, Wanda has been there every step of the way. From his first basket, NBA draft and is NBA Finals loss in 2012, “The Real MVP” has helped her son on the way to the NBA title and Finals MVP.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Ms. Durant talks about the road to the finals, what it was like to experience the moment and more!