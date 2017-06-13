Mama Durant, Wanda Talks About Kevin Winning The NBA Championship

Photo by

Mama Durant, Wanda Talks About Kevin Winning The NBA Championship

"The Real MVP" Speaks On Kevin Durant Winning The NBA Title

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Kevin Durant‘s rise from Seat Pleasant to NBA star, MVP and now World Champion has been a rocky road. However Mama Durant, Wanda has been there every step of the way. From his first basket, NBA draft and is NBA Finals loss in 2012, “The Real MVP” has helped her son on the way to the NBA title and Finals MVP.

Ms. Durant talks about the road to the finals, what it was like to experience the moment and more!

Photos