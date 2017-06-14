Entertainment
BEYONCÉ: Unconfirmed Reports of Twins Arrival

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

People are buzzing that Beyoncé delivered her twins.

A source from Jay Z‘s 40/40 nightclub said Beyoncé welcomed yesterday morning a girl and a boy. (New York Daily News)

DJ Khaled relayed news that the twins arrived. Us Weekly quoted two sources that security around Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center was tight.

But this could be a false alarm. Nothing has been confirmed by her reps. No official announcement.

As a reminder, last month, In Touch Weekly reported that Jay Z hired a “decoy team” to draw paparazzi away from Beyoncé’s arrival to the hospital. Jay also demanded that medical staff “sign confidentiality agreements. He also doesn’t want security cameras in the room, hallways or hospital elevators.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Many thought her due date is closer to July 4th. Though twins typically arrive early.
  • What kind of “push present” is good enough for Queen Bey?
  • Five-year-old Blue Ivy probably has mixed emotions about the twins arrival.
  • Beyoncé’s announcement makes George Clooney’s babies only the second most famous twins this month.

