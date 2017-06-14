BEYONCÉ: Unconfirmed Reports of Twins Arrival

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty
People are buzzing that
Beyoncé delivered her twins.
A source from
Jay Z‘s 40/40 nightclub said Beyoncé welcomed yesterday morning a girl and a boy. ( ) New York Daily News
DJ Khaled relayed news that the twins arrived. quoted two sources that security around Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center was tight. Us Weekly
But this could be a false alarm. Nothing has been confirmed by her reps. No official announcement.
As a reminder, last month,
reported that Jay Z hired a “decoy team” to draw paparazzi away from Beyoncé’s arrival to the hospital. Jay also demanded that medical staff “sign confidentiality agreements. He also doesn’t want security cameras in the room, hallways or hospital elevators.” In Touch Weekly
Fasho Thoughts:
Many thought her due date is closer to July 4th. Though twins typically arrive early.
What kind of “push present” is good enough for Queen Bey?
Five-year-old
Blue Ivy probably has mixed emotions about the twins arrival. Beyoncé’s announcement makes
George Clooney’s babies only the second most famous twins this month.
