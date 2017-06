Tyra Banks Was “Exhausted” And “Sad” Trying To Balance ANTM, Talk Show And Other Career Pursuits

Tyra Banks is one of the few models who has been able to make a smooth transition from the modeling industry to entertainment and business. Doing so hasn’t been an easy feat, and it’s something that has required a lot from Banks. At times, too much.

While speaking to students about branding and making the most of social media platforms, the 43-year-old said she struggled with balance for a long time, juggling multiple projects that required a lot, including America’s Next Top Model and The Tyra Banks Show.

Source MadameNoire

Also On 100.3: