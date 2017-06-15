Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

Zendaya Stuns On The Red Carpet And Shows Love To Rihanna

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

Zendaya has become quite the fashion slayer with the help of her stylist, Law Roach, who also assisted in co-creating her shoe line. She stepped on the red carpet for the premiere of Spiderman: Homecoming wearing a blue Jonathan Simkhai dress.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Madrid Photocall

Source: Carlos Alvarez / Getty


She paired the bias cut blue ruffled dress with python blue heels from the Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik collection…fierce!

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Madrid Photocall

Source: Carlos Alvarez / Getty


We’re loving the daring slit and this feminine look.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Madrid Photocall

Source: Carlos Alvarez / Getty


She served us with the increasingly popular wavy wet hair look and gave us full brows with a natural face. We’re loving it!

Beauties, are you feeling her look? Tell us in the comment section!

DON’T MISS:

Truly Reminiscent: Zendaya’s Josephine Baker Look Is A Head Turner!

Erykah Badu Stans Out For Zendaya’s ‘Tyrone’ Performance On ‘Lip Sync Battle’

#BlackGirlMagic: Zendaya Slays On July Cover Of ‘Vogue’

Happy Birthday Zendaya: 20 Times Her Style Blew Us Away

19 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Zendaya: 20 Times Her Style Blew Us Away

Continue reading Happy Birthday Zendaya: 20 Times Her Style Blew Us Away

Happy Birthday Zendaya: 20 Times Her Style Blew Us Away

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 2 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos